Flagg recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to Houston.

Flagg was productive in limited action, shooting 50 percent from the field while contributing across multiple categories. The second-year forward also converted all four of his free-throw attempts, offering an encouraging glimpse of his offensive development ahead of the 2026-27 regular season. Flagg figures to remain a central piece of Dallas' offense as the Mavericks work through their revamped rotation.