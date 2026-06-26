Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Seeking better efficiency in Year 2

Flagg (ankle) could be working alongside a new member of the starting lineup after Dallas selected Morez Johnson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

P.J. Washington and either Dereck Lively (foot) or Daniel Gafford remain the early favorites to comprise the Mavericks' starting frontcourt in 2026-27, but Johnson certainly poses a significant risk to that projection. Dallas is set to finally have Kyrie Irving back in the fold next year following his knee surgery, and the star guard's presence might have more of an impact on Flagg's performance than Johnson's. That in mind, Flagg is in jeopardy of seeing a downtick in usage, but he shot just 29.5 percent from deep during his rookie campaign and could see more open looks from downtown with Irving in the lineup.