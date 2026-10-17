Flagg notched 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers over 30 minutes in Friday's 135-111 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Flagg closed out the preseason strong, recording his first double-double to go with a full stat line. Last season's Rookie of the Year has looked great through the exhibition games, averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 triples, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 turnovers in just 24.7 minutes per game, so he appears primed to take another leap in Year 2.