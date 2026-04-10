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Flagg (wrist) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Spurs.

As expected, Flagg will power through his probable tag and play through a minor left wrist sprain. The star rookie had a rough shooting night in Wednesday's loss to the Suns (4-of-18 FG) but still managed to salvage his fantasy line with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Flagg should take on his usual heavy workload as a primary focal point for the Mavericks on Friday night as he continues to build his case for Rookie of the Year.

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