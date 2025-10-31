Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell is questionable for play Saturday against the Pistons due to a left knee contusion.
If Russell can't give it a go Saturday, Cooper Flagg would get all the run he could handle, and Brandon Williams would likely be turned loose in the second unit. Check back for another update on Russell closer to Saturday's tip-off.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Logs 20 minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Snaps out of funk with 24 points•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Invisible in opening loss•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Likely to begin year in bench role•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Ready to face LAL•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Monday•