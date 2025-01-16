Gafford accumulated 27 points (12-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Gafford took over the starting role, replacing Dereck Lively who was ruled out due to an ankle injury. After weeks of playing second fiddle to Lively, Gafford was able to showcase his talents, recording his first double-double in more than six weeks. As long as Lively is sidelined, Gafford should continue to log heavy minutes on a team clawing and scratching for every win in a loaded Western Conference.