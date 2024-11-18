Gafford registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-119 win over the Thunder.

It was the first double-double of the season for Gafford, who has been deployed as part of the second unit for three straight games. He's been a reliable source of secondary offense in November regardless of his role, scoring in double digits in seven straight contests while averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 boards and 1.6 blocks over that stretch while shooting 74.6 percent from the floor.