Gafford registered nine points (4-4 FG, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to Oklahoma City.

Gafford's playing time continues to trend in the wrong direction, having played fewer than 19 minutes in three of the past four games. After moving to the bench about a month ago, Gafford's role has fluctuated, resulting in somewhat muted production. While it is clear Dereck Lively has earned the trust of the coaching staff, there is a chance Gafford can force his way back into a 20+ minute role at some point in the near future.