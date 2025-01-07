Gafford won't return to Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain. He recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one block over eight minutes before exiting.

The Mavericks should have a better idea of Gafford's timetable for a return after sending him in for further testing Tuesday. Dallas will conclude its back-to-back set Tuesday against the Lakers, and Gafford should probably be viewed as doubtful for that contest, at best. Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell could see more run as backup options at center behind Dereck Lively for however long Gafford is sidelined.