Exum suffered a compound dislocation of one of his fingers Sunday in the second quarter of the Australian national basketball team's 83-82 win over France, the Australian Associated Press reports.

Fortunately for Exum, scans on his finger revealed no fractures, and the expectation is that the 29-year-old will be ready to go for Australian's 2024 Summer Olympics opening game against Spain on Saturday. Assuming Exum is able to play Saturday and experiences no setbacks during Australia's run during the Olympics, he shouldn't face any restrictions when he rejoins the Mavericks for the start of training camp in the fall.