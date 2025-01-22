Lively has suffered a small fracture in his right foot and is expected to miss 2-to-3 months, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a brutal blow for Dallas, as the franchise has had some awful luck in the injury department this season. With Lively looking at an extended absence, the Mavericks will likely continue to rely on Daniel Gafford who has been excellent for the team lately -- he's averaging 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 blocks over his last three games. Lively may not see the floor until April with this news, depending on how fast he recovers.