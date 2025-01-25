Edwards is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Celtics on Saturday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 2021 second-round pick made his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Thursday against the Thunder, and he finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes in a 121-115 win. Edwards will come off the bench Saturday while Klay Thompson returns to the starting lineup following a two-game absence due to a sprained left ankle.