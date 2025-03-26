Edwards was charged with a foul and logged four rebounds while recording no other statistics over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Knicks.

After he was inactive for the Mavericks' previous two contests, Edwards returned to action Tuesday and moved into the starting five while Anthony Davis (adductor) rested for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Edwards offered limited production during his time on the court, and it's now likely that he's made his last appearance of the season for Dallas. He's now been active for 50 games at the NBA level this season, the maximum amount allotted to players on two-way contracts. Due to their salary-cap situation, the Mavericks are unable to sign Edwards or one of their other two-way players (Brandon Williams and Kai Jones) to a standard NBA contract until April 10, when the team will only have two games left in the regular season. Edwards will likely continue to play with the G League's Texas Legends in the meantime, but if his time with Dallas is in fact over, he'll finish the season with averages of 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 three-pointers in 15.2 minutes per contest over 40 appearances.