The Nuggets waived Edwards on Saturday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Edwards spent the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal with the Mavericks, but he was unable to make Denver's loaded roster. Edwards is now free to explore his options elsewhere, though he may end up with Denver's G League affiliate.

