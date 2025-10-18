Kessler Edwards: Waived by Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nuggets waived Edwards on Saturday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Edwards spent the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal with the Mavericks, but he was unable to make Denver's loaded roster. Edwards is now free to explore his options elsewhere, though he may end up with Denver's G League affiliate.
