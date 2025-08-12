Edwards has agreed to sign a contract with the Nuggets, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Edwards spent the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal with the Mavericks, and he's now lined up to provide frontcourt depth for the Nuggets in 2025-26. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.2 minutes per game while shooting 40.7 percent from downtown over 40 regular-season outings a year ago. Edwards will be competing with Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Peyton Watson for minutes in Denver.