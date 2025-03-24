Edwards (coach's decision) won't play in Monday's game against the Nets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Edwards has only one game of eligibility remaining on his two-way contract and will be inactive for a second consecutive contest. Anthony Davis will return to the club's frontcourt Monday, though he isn't likely to play in the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Knicks on Tuesday, meaning Edwards could return against New York.
