Christie finished Thursday's 123-115 win over the Warriors with 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Coming off a career-high eight threes against the Knicks on Monday, Christie followed up that performance with a team-high five triples during Thursday's win, finishing tied with Cooper Flagg as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer behind Naji Marshall (30 points). Christie has been a permanent member of the Mavericks' starting lineup since Dec. 27 and has scored at least 20 points in five of those 11 games. Over that span, he has averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.4 threes over 31.7 minutes per game while connecting on 46.3 percent of his three-point attempts.