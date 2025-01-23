Prosper is part of the Mavericks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Prosper will make his first start since Apr. 14, 2024, stepping into a larger role due to the absences of Klay Thompson (ankle) and Naji Marshall (illness). The second-year forward has averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes during his last four appearances.