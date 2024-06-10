Washington notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Despite going 1-for-5 from three, Washington put together an efficient performance, playing physical in the paint. His 17 points were his most since May 13, which was Game 4 against the Thunder. Now, for a critical Game 3, Dallas goes home, where Washington is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the postseason.