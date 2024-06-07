Washington closed Thursday's 107-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes.

The Mavericks struggled on offense all game long and didn't even reach the 90-point mark, but Washington was one of the few decent performers on a Dallas team that looked overmatched at times. Washington has looked comfortable being Dallas' third-best offensive player during this postseason run, but his efforts were not enough in this lopsided defeat. Washington has now scored in double digits in each of his last six playoff outings.