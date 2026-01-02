Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Muted performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to Philadelphia.
Although Nembhard continues to hold onto the starting job, his production has really been lacking lately. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 6.4 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Quiet in 17 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Tough showing in loss•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Scoreless in victory•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Career-high 13 assists•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Makes history in victory•