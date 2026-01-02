Nembhard amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to Philadelphia.

Although Nembhard continues to hold onto the starting job, his production has really been lacking lately. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 6.4 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers per game.