Mavericks' Seth Curry: Another efficient outing

Curry supplied 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Sacramento.

Curry continued his recent streak of strong scoring performances despite the addition of Luka Doncic to the lineup. While it's unclear if he'll be able to maintain his recent level of production going forward, Curry's asserted himself as, arguably, the best shooter in the league this season. He sits third overall in NBA history in three-point percentage with his career-long mark of 43.7 percent. Through five February games, Curry's posting 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest.