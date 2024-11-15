Dinwiddie had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran guard took a backseat to Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined. Dinwiddie failed to score in limited attempts, and he has shot only 32.6 percent from the field across 11 regular-season appearances. During the 2024-25 campaign, the 31-year-old has averaged 3.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game.