Dinwiddie (knee) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Dinwiddie is in danger of missing a game for the first time since Nov. 19, as he's dealing with soreness in his right knee. If the veteran guard cannot play Friday, the Mavericks will likely have to turn to Jaden Hardy (ankle), Brandon Williams and Daunte Exum (hand) in the backcourt.
