The Hornets waived Dinwiddie on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Hornets needed to waive a guaranteed salary ahead of Opening Night to finalize their roster. With Collin Sexton and Tre Mann (hip) putting together strong training camps, Dinwiddie was viewed as expendable by Charlotte. The veteran is likely to receive NBA interest elsewhere.

