Dinwiddie racked up 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Dinwiddie continues to help shoulder the scoring load with superstar Luka Doncic (calf) on the mend. The veteran guard is coming off a solid all-around performance for the Mavericks despite having a rough shooting night (6-17 FG) against New Orleans. He's averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game as a starter, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 25 percent from deep.