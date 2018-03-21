Michael Bryson: Non-factor for Iowa
Bryson recorded six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 win over Sioux Falls.
The 23-year-old guard from UC Santa Barbara has not been much of a factor for Iowa this season, as his performance Tuesday indicates. So far, Bryson is averaging 7.9 points and 2.5 points through 26 games played for Iowa,
