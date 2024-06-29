The Magic declined Wagner's $8 million team option for the 2024-25 season on Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Despite this move by the Magic, Wojnarowski reports that there is mutual interest to negotiate a fresh deal in free agency. Wagner made 80 appearances for the Magic last season, posting averages of 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 three-pointers in 17.7 minutes per contest.