Wright agreed to a deal with the Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Wright spent the last year on a two-way contract with the Mavericks, but the 6-foot-9 center is slated to play overseas in China for the upcoming season. The Georiga Tech product averaged 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds across his 29 total appearances in the G League last year.