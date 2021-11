Wright recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Blue.

Wright has had some up and down games, but he's still found a way to score in double digits in four of his six games to date with Agua Caliente. He's averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.