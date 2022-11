Darling finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 win against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Darling showcased his full offensive repertoire against Salt Lake which helped propel Ontario to a win. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons at the guard position for Ontario.