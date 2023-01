Simmons was ejected from Thursday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons was assessed two technical fouls in the third quarter, forcing the forward out of the game. The 26-year-old exited the game with seven points, six assists and four rebounds in 18 minutes of action. Expect T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe to see increased minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest.