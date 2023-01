Simmons (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Simmons exited Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a sore left knee, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against New York. With T.J. Warren (lower leg) considered doubtful, Yuta Watanabe and Markieff Morris would likely be in line for increased playing time if Simmons is sidelined.