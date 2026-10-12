Simmons is expected to remain in Sacramento's starting lineup alongside rookie guard Darius Acuff for the Oct. 21 regular-season opener against the Clippers, Marc J. Spears of Andscape reports.

Simmons is aiming to play all 82 games this season after struggling to stay healthy in recent years. The veteran last appeared in more than 51 games during the 2020-21 campaign, when he played 58 contests for Philadelphia. His projected starting role alongside Acuff is encouraging for his fantasy outlook, particularly given his playmaking and rebounding ability, though his durability remains a significant concern.