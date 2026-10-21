Simmons underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Simmons had a quality preseason, averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 17.4 minutes per contest (two games). The 30-year-old was on track to suit up for the Kings on opening night, though those plans were halted after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during practice. Now, Simmons will focus on rehab. However, it's unknown what the future holds regarding his career in the NBA.