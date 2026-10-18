Simmons suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear during practice Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Simmons was seemingly poised for a comeback campaign after being out of the league following the 2024-25 season, but his return will be delayed due to a suspected Achilles tear suffered during practice. A heartbreaking development for the 30-year-old pro, who was performing at a high level throughout the preseason and expected to start on Opening Night. His injury figures to impact the Kings' offensive plan, likely resulting in more ball-handling responsibilities for rookie Darius Acuff.