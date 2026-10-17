Simmons ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to San Antonio.

Simmons had a productive game to end the preseason, narrowly missing a triple-double. The 30-year-old has appeared in 383 regular-season games for the 76ers, Nets and Clippers throughout his career, averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 31.1 minutes per contest. Simmons appears to be in fantastic shape, and while he isn't an efficient shooter, he is an all-around producer when healthy.