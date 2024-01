Simmons (back) remains without a return timetable, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday that Simmons was recently able to do an on-court workout with the coaches, but it sounds like the Nets will continue to proceed with extreme caution. The Nets announced Dec. 20 that Simmons would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but they didn't follow through with an update.