Simmons won't play in Tuesday's game against the Magic due to left knee injury management, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports. He had four points (2-2 FG), six rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes during Monday's 111-86 win over the Grizzlies.

Simmons hasn't suffered a new injury, but as Barnes notes, he's yet to gain clearance to play in back-to-backs. Dennis Schroder fared well in a spot start at point guard Monday night, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to see him with the first unit again Tuesday.