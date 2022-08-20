Simmons (back) will be ready to go for the start of training camp, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports.

Simmons underwent back surgery in early May after missing all of the 2021-22 campaign. It appears his recovery from the microdiscectomy procedure for a herniated disc in his back has gone well and Simmons should finally don a Brooklyn jersey to open 2022-23. Simmons has also reportedly worked on his three-point shot during the offseason, but he hasn't made it a part of his game through his first four seasons. Simmons should have a major role in the Nets' rotation when healthy.