Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's matchup with the Pistons due to left knee soreness, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when Simmons sustained the injury, but he will exit Thursday's tilt scoreless (0-3 FG) with seven assists in 20 minutes of action. Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren should see larger roles for the rest of the contest. Simmons' next opportunity to play will come Saturday against New York.