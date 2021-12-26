Brown ended Saturday's 122-115 victory over Los Angeles with 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Making his return to action after clearing COVID protocols, Brown had one of his best nights of the season, setting a new high with 26 combined points, rebounds and assists. The Miami product is a bit too erratic to roster in most season-long leagues, but his upside on the defensive end (1.3 SPG) makes him worth monitoring for deeper-league managers in need of steals.