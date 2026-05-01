Brown totaled one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 14 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Even though the Nuggets were shorthanded, Brown wasn't able to make a big impact in the playoffs in 19.3 minutes per game. During the regular season, Brown appeared in all 82 games with averages of 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest. Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.