Brown was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Brown appeared in two preseason games but will now presumably be in search of a new team. The 2018 No. 42 overall pick has appeared in 539 regular-season games for the Pistons, Nets, Nuggets, Pacers and Raptors, averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 24.8 minutes per contest. Brown is a capable two-way performer with championship experience, so even if he's not the player he once was, he still could add value to any team looking for depth.

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