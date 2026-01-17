Thomas notched eight points (3-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 112-109 win over Chicago.

Thomas played no more than 25 minutes for the ninth straight game since returning from injury, ending the night with very little for fantasy managers to get excited about. At this point, it doesn't appear as though Brooklyn is going to prioritize Thomas, instead hoping he lands elsewhere prior to the trade deadline. As for his fantasy value, he should be viewed as nothing more than a points and threes streaming option.