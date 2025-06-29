The Nets extended Thomas (hamstring) a qualifying offer Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas has improved statistically in each of his first four campaigns in Brooklyn, culminating in averages of 24.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in 2024-25. However, he appeared in only 25 regular-season games (23 starts) due to multiple injuries, including a hamstring strain that ended his season in mid-March. Thomas is expected to have a healthy offseason and be full go in 2025-26, but the polarizing guard's market will be a key talking point in free agency this summer. With the move, the Nets will be able to match any deal Thomas receives.