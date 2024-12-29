Thomas (hamstring) is available but won't start Sunday's game against the Magic and will have a minutes restriction, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas hasn't completely moved past the left hamstring injury that's sidelined him for 13 straight games, but he will make his first appearance since Nov. 25 on Sunday. Thomas was on fire to start the campaign, averaging 24.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game, but the Nets have made some significant moves since the shooting guard last played, adding D'Angelo Russell while sending Dorian Finney-Smith to the Lakers and Dennis Schroder to the Warriors.