Nets' Chaney Johnson: Full stat line in SL win

Johnson registered 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 100-79 California Classic Summer League win over Warriors Blue.

Johnson turned in an extremely efficient performance and finished as Brooklyn's second-leading scorer behind Egor Demin (23 points). Johnson also tied for second on the team in rebounds while tying for the team lead in steals. He scored in double figures and grabbed at least seven boards in both of his California Classic appearances this summer.