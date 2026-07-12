Nets' Chaney Johnson: Double-double in SL loss

Johnson totaled 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five steals over 32 minutes in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Johnson was dominant despite the loss, matching teammate Danny Wolf with a game-high 20 points as part of a double-double effort. Of Johnson's 10 rebounds, five came on the offensive glass. He also made his presence felt defensively with five steals, while no other player recorded more than three swipes. The Auburn product saw significant run down the stretch of the 2025-26 regular season with the Nets, averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest across 17 appearances.