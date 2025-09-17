Davis and the Nets agreed to a deal Wednesday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Although Davis went undrafted earlier this year, he's found an opportunity in the NBA ahead of training camp. The Ole Miss product also appeared for Brooklyn during the Las Vegas Summer League, finishing with averages of 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 13.3 minutes per game over four outings, and Davis will likely be competing for a two-way spot this fall.